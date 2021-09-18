Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $145.92 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.12. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.