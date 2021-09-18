Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.88. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 47,391 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

