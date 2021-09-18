UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Up 127.1% in August

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the August 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGR. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after buying an additional 1,410,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

