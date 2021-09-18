Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.30

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

