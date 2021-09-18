US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $7,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

