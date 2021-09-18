US Bancorp DE Has $165,000 Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

