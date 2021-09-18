US Bancorp DE Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 809,870 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after acquiring an additional 189,418 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after acquiring an additional 453,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.23 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.