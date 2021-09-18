US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 140,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $31.96 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

