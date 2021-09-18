US Bancorp DE Purchases 333 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,023,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.