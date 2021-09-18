US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.43% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 312.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSK opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.