US Bancorp DE Sells 4,273 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.