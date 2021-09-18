US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Livent were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

LTHM opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Livent Co. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

