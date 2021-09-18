Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

