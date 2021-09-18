Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,749 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW opened at $213.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.