Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74,216 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

