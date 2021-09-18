Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

