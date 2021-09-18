Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 262.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

