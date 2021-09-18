Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

