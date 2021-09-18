Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 142.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

FSLR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

