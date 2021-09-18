Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $6.11 Million Investment in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,722 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 343,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after buying an additional 168,884 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $34,468,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.1% in the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Colfax stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.76. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $205.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

