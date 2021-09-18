Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

OGN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.