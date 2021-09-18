VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,526 shares.The stock last traded at $51.72 and had previously closed at $51.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

