VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,526 shares.The stock last traded at $51.72 and had previously closed at $51.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

