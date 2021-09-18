VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 209,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,650,153 shares.The stock last traded at $40.27 and had previously closed at $42.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,224,000 after acquiring an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

