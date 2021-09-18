Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 128.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

