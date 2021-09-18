Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $418.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

