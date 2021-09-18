Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Shares Down 9.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) shares were down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 67,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 155,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

