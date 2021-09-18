Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 2,472 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,246,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,560. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.