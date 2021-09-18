Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Enphase Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. 3,595,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

