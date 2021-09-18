Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 410 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

AWK stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. 1,962,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

