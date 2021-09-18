Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

