Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY) by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,558,000.

Get Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $41.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.