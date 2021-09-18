Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.42. 1,458,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,504. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average of $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

