Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in VeriSign by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,651. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $214.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,052 shares of company stock worth $5,128,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

