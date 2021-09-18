Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.11

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 10805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $79,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

