Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

VRNT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -164.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

