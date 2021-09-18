Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Verso has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $385,549.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00071417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00178768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.77 or 0.07252230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.45 or 0.99623121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00828975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

