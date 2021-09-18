Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $18.17

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.85. Vertex shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 112 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vertex by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 396.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 231,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $6,594,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

