Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.73. 4,570,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

