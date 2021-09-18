VerusCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,896.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $75.36 million and $47,896.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.87 or 0.07208871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,776.04 or 1.00294711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.00853092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,331,377 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.