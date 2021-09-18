Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $64.52

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.52, but opened at $66.54. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,467,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

