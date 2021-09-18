Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.15 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.15 million and $34,132.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00375077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

