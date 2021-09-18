ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

VIAC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,437,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

