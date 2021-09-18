Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

