Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,275 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

WMC stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.16. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. Equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

