Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 571 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vectrus worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.