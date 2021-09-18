Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Celyad Oncology worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of analysts have commented on CYAD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Celyad Oncology SA has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

