Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SYBT stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

