Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,231 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,382,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.