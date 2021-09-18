VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $47.04 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $47.04 million and $74.00 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

