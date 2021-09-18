Vijaya Gadde Sells 2,388 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.